Surfside Beach police searching for missing man

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in the Grand Strand are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said 49-year-old James “Jamie” Edward Mahoney Jr. was last seen at around 9:15 a.m. Friday heading to Home Depot in Murrells Inlet. Authoirties believe Mahoney may be in the Conway area on Highway 501.

Mahoney is described as 5′11″ weighing 170 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts with paint stains, white socks and black shoes.

Police said he also may be driving a grey 2011 Honda Accord with a South Carolina license plate TMR-355.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.