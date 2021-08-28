Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lumberton police searching for bank robbery suspect

Authorities in Lumberton are searching for a suspect in a Friday bank robbery.
Authorities in Lumberton are searching for a suspect in a Friday bank robbery.(Lumberton PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to locate a bank robbery suspect.

The Lumberton Police Department said the robbery happened at around 2:46 p.m. Friday at the BB&T Bank on North Pine Street.

Officials said the suspect presented a note demanding money before leaving the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male wearing a grey sweatsuit and an orange or red mask. He was described as being between 5′8″ and 5′10″ weighing between 180-200 pounds.

Surveillance photos showing the suspect and a vehicle involved were later released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ida forms, could become season’s first major hurricane
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Maryam Maria West
Conway woman accused of prescription drug fraud

Latest News

Deputies investigating pair of Thursday night shootings in Robeson County
Deputies seized over eight pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana after a drug raid at a...
Darlington County deputies seize over 8 pounds of marijuana, meth
Willie Jamal Sumpter
Man arrested by Conway police after allegedly firing shot from car
John Robert Hernandez
Officer injured during arrest of N.C. child rape suspect