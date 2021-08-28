Lumberton police searching for bank robbery suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to locate a bank robbery suspect.

The Lumberton Police Department said the robbery happened at around 2:46 p.m. Friday at the BB&T Bank on North Pine Street.

Officials said the suspect presented a note demanding money before leaving the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male wearing a grey sweatsuit and an orange or red mask. He was described as being between 5′8″ and 5′10″ weighing between 180-200 pounds.

Surveillance photos showing the suspect and a vehicle involved were later released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-671-3845.

