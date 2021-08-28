Grand Strand restaurants leave open seat for US troops killed in Kabul airport bombing

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Grand Strand bars paid special tribute to the 13 U.S. troops killed in a deadly attack in Afghanistan’s capital city.

Both Tavern in Surfside and Tavern in the Forest both reserved seats for each of the service members at their locations Saturday. They shared the images on social media.

“God bless, and rest in peace,” each post read.

The gesture comes as the Pentagon released the names of the 13 service members killed. Among them were a Marine from Camp Lejeune and a soldier from Fort Bragg.

