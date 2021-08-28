Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fort Bragg soldier among those killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing

Fort Bragg, North Carolina
Fort Bragg, North Carolina(WNCN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WECT) - A soldier from Fort Bragg was among those killed in the attacks at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.

The 1st Special Forces Command at Fort Bragg posted on Twitter that the sacrifices made by the soldiers and their families over the past 20 years were not in vain.

“We are not just a special operations community - we are a family.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ida forms, could become season’s first major hurricane
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Maryam Maria West
Conway woman accused of prescription drug fraud

Latest News

Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
.
McLeod Health doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shot needed
WMBF News at 11
U.S. Customs and Border Protection warns of phone scam hitting Pee Dee
Tidelands Health moving vaccination site to larger location
Tidelands Health moving vaccination site to larger location
Ryan Knauss
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack