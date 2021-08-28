Fort Bragg soldier among those killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WECT) - A soldier from Fort Bragg was among those killed in the attacks at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.

The 1st Special Forces Command at Fort Bragg posted on Twitter that the sacrifices made by the soldiers and their families over the past 20 years were not in vain.

“We are not just a special operations community - we are a family.”

We are saddened to report the death of one of our soldiers as a result of the attacks at HKIA yesterday.



The family has been notified. They are continually in our thoughts and have our full care, support, and assistance during this difficult time.



1/3 — 1st Special Forces Command (@1st_SF_Command) August 27, 2021

