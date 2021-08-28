Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Beach apartment complex

(Associated Press)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex on Saturday.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said firefighters were on the scene of a multi-family structure fire at 2005 Greens Boulevard. Crews were first dispatched to the area at around 5 p.m.

An online search matches the address to the Quail Marsh Apartments.

Evans added that it appears everyone made it out of the building, and no injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters remain on the scene as of Saturday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
The latest.
FIRST ALERT: Ida rapidly intensifying, life-threatening storm surge expected
John Robert Hernandez
Officer injured during arrest of N.C. child rape suspect
Student's finger on trackpad of computer.
Aynor Middle School moving to distance learning as COVID-19 cases rise at school

Latest News

Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
.
McLeod Health doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shot needed
The latest.
FIRST ALERT: Ida rapidly intensifying, life-threatening storm surge expected
We're heating up for the weekend and into the start of next week.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonably hot and humid weather continues