Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Beach apartment complex

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex on Saturday.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said firefighters were on the scene of a multi-family structure fire at 2005 Greens Boulevard. Crews were first dispatched to the area at around 5 p.m.

An online search matches the address to the Quail Marsh Apartments.

Evans added that it appears everyone made it out of the building, and no injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters remain on the scene as of Saturday evening.

