Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews investigating two-alarm fire on Highway 707

Crews were called to this fire on Highway 707 near Enterprise Road Saturday morning.
Crews were called to this fire on Highway 707 near Enterprise Road Saturday morning.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials are looking into what caused a second-alarm fire in Horry County Saturday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the fire on Highway 707 near Enterprise Road at 9:07 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, and HCFR says traffic will be blocked for an extended period of time.

The fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
John Robert Hernandez
Officer injured during arrest of N.C. child rape suspect
Forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Ida rapidly intensifying in the Gulf, Tropical Depression 10 forms in the Atlantic
Student's finger on trackpad of computer.
Aynor Middle School moving to distance learning as COVID-19 cases rise at school

Latest News

Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
.
McLeod Health doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shot needed
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Ida rapidly intensifying in the Gulf, Tropical Depression 10 forms in the Atlantic