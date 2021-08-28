Crews investigating two-alarm fire on Highway 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials are looking into what caused a second-alarm fire in Horry County Saturday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the fire on Highway 707 near Enterprise Road at 9:07 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, and HCFR says traffic will be blocked for an extended period of time.

The fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.