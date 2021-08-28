Camp Lejeune Marine killed in Kabul airport bombing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - Officials released the name on Saturday of a Marine who was killed in the attack at the airport in Kabul.

Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was assigned to the Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, in Camp Lejeune, died at 23. She was from Sacramento, Calif.

A post from her Instagram page features a photo of her holding a baby in Kabul. “I love my job,” she wrote.

Her Instagram shows she was recently promoted to Sergeant.

“I find peace knowing that she left this world doing what she loved. She was a Marine’s Marine,” her friend, Mallory Harrison, wrote on Facebook. “She cared about people. She loved fiercely. She was a light in this dark world. She was my person.”

A GoFundMe set up by Gee’s sister Misty Fuoco says her family will “forever be changed and forever hurt with her absence.”

The GoFundMe has raised more than $2,000 for funeral expenses.

Fuoco says she leaves behind a husband, who is also a Marine.

“I know she wouldn’t have had it any other way, she absolutely loved the work she was doing in Afghanistan and was excited to tell me more about it once she was back home,” Fuoco wrote.

