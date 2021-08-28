Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florida toddlers, believed to be abducted, found safe

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Police say two kids believed to have been abducted were found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for Teddy Jones, Jr. and Shantese Jones, both two years old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Panama City Police Department reported they found safe and arrangements have been made to reunite them with their family.

Police believed they were in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones. He is wanted for questioning in the abduction of the two children by the Panama City Police Department.

They reported he was apprehended by authorities in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
John Robert Hernandez
Officer injured during arrest of N.C. child rape suspect
Forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Ida rapidly intensifying in the Gulf, Tropical Depression 10 forms in the Atlantic
Student's finger on trackpad of computer.
Aynor Middle School moving to distance learning as COVID-19 cases rise at school

Latest News

Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
.
McLeod Health doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shot needed
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Taliban block Kabul airport to most as foreign airlifts wane
Camp Lejeune Marine killed in Kabul airport bombing
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida