Tidelands Health moves Murrells Inlet COVID-19 vaccination site to larger location due to demand

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is moving its Murrells Inlet vaccination location to a large place because more people are coming to get vaccinated.

The new regional vaccination site will be open on Monday at The Compass Professional Center located at 10607 Highway 707 near Salem Road.

People will be able to walk in without an appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“It’s encouraging to see so many individuals in our community eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “Our expanded regional vaccination site off S.C. 707 can accommodate more individuals as our team continues aggressive efforts to vaccinate as many people in our community as possible.”

Tidelands said the increase in vaccine demand has been driven by several factors such as the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine and also the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The hospital system is also looking to hire around 100 temporary positions to help deal with the uptick in vaccinations at their sites.

Tidelands also has walk-in vaccination sites in Myrtle Beach and Georgetown.

Since the vaccine became available, Tidelands has administered 82,000 doses of it.

