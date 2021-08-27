‘This is disgusting:’ Grand Strand vets react to deadly Kabul attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Veterans of all ages spent Thursday talking about the deadly attack on Kabul.

American Legion lodges and VFW posts across the Grand Strand were buzzing with the news, and that was the case at VFW Post 10804 in Little River.

“When you reported for duty, everyday, every second of the day, you followed the mission,” said Army veteran and Post 10804 member Mark McCuen.

McCuen joined the Army right out of high school in 1982. His more than 20 years in the military took him from Bosnia, to Iraq, to Afghanistan.

“I was a simple Army person for 20 years,” said McCuen. “I believed in everything I did, and/or my mission.”

McCuen added putting the mission first is what got him through some tough times overseas. Although he’s been to Afghanistan, he says his experience does not relate to what is going on there now.

“I have a hard time understanding it because I’m not there,” said McCuen. “It’s troubling.”

Fellow VFW Post 10804 member Robert Mills avoided the Afghanistan conflict altogether. He fought in the Vietnam War.

However, he says his grandson followed his footsteps and joined the Marines. He was stationed in Yemen, but is home safe now.

“I tell you if he was one of the Marines that the families are going to get a visit from the Marine personnel to announce the death of their loved one, I’d be mighty angry,” said Mills.

Although McCuen doesn’t agree with how the situation has been handled, he would be ready to throw a helmet on and head over if he could.

“I’m ready to go, but I can’t go,” said McCuen. “I was blown up in Iraq. I was shot in the back. I have a lot of problems, but you know what, I would go today.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.