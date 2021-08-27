Surfside Beach police canvassing area, searching for missing woman

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Surfside Beach police are reaching out to the community, asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Megan Burch, 26, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday near South Seaside Drive. She was last seen wearing a red tank top and black shorts.

Police said she is believed to have been in the area of 3rd Avenue South and Lakeside Drive around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police Chief Ken Hofmann said officers will be out canvassing the area on Friday, trying to develop leads on her whereabouts.

Hofmann said there are no signs of foul play, but it is out of character for her to leave.

He added that’s she’s married and has immediate family that lives in the area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-913-6368.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.