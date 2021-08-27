Submit a Tip
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court says in an unsigned opinion Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law. The justices are rejecting the administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s authority.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved.

