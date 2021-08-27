Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station

By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting where a child was killed after suffering a gunshot wound to the head from a stray bullet.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown tells WLBT officers discovered the victim, 6-year-old Jeison Romero Lopez, with a gunshot wound to his head at a Marathon gas station.

Lopez was hit while his mother was refueling her vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Jackson where he died from his injuries.

The boy was about a half-block away from the first crime scene, where officers found 42-year-old Tracy Wilder dead. Brown said Wilder was changing the oil in a woman’s car when he was shot.

Another victim, 19-year-old Octavion Carter, suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist, and investigators believe he was the target of the shootings.

Police have located a vehicle connected to the shootings, but investigators have yet to announce an arrest in the case.

Lopez’s aunt said Jeison was looking forward to his seventh birthday in September.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ida forms, could become season’s first major hurricane
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Maryam Maria West
Conway woman accused of prescription drug fraud

Latest News

Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
.
McLeod Health doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shot needed
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
Deputies seized over eight pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana after a drug raid at a...
Darlington County deputies seize over 8 pounds of marijuana, meth
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary