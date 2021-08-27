Submit a Tip
Officer injured during arrest of N.C. child rape suspect

John Robert Hernandez
John Robert Hernandez(Source: Scotland County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after allegedly raping a child in Scotland County.

A press release from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies received a report in July, leading them to John Robert Hernandez, 33, of Laurel Hill.

Deputies said their investigation revealed Hernandez raped a child under 13 years old.

When authorities attempted to arrest Hernandez on Monday, he reportedly tried to flee on foot. Deputies said a law enforcement officer was injured during the apprehension.

Hernandez was brought to the Scotland County Detention Center and is charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult, assault on a government official and resisting arrest.

He is currently being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

