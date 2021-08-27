Submit a Tip
McMaster orders flags at State Capitol be flown at half-staff for victims in Kabul attack

Gov. Henry McMaster has directed the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until sunset on Aug. 30 in honor of the victims killed in the Kabul attack.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has directed the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until sunset on Aug. 30 in honor of the victims killed in the Kabul attack.

McMaster has also requested that flags over state buildings be flown at half-staff.

The governor’s office said the order follows President Joe Biden’s order that the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and military and federal buildings in the country as a mark of respect for U.S. service members and other victims killed in the attack.

According to the Associated Press, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

