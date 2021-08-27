Submit a Tip
Man arrested by Conway police after allegedly firing shot from car

Willie Jamal Sumpter
Willie Jamal Sumpter(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was jailed Thursday in connection to a shooting in Conway.

A Conway police report confirms authorities were called to the Crane Creek Apartments on Grainger Road around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 for a shots fired call.

The victim told authorities the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Willie Jamal Sumpter, leaned out of the window of a vehicle and fired one shot into an apartment, police confirmed.

Police said a door was damaged and a window was shattered. They added a projectile was found in a bedroom.

According to the report, Sumpter was arrested by State Law Enforcement Division agents Thursday on W. Highway 378.

He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a pistol by unlawful persons, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious damage to personal property, and second-degree domestic violence.

As of Friday afternoon, no bail has been set on Sumpter’s charges.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

