Italian meats suspected in salmonella outbreak

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating two outbreaks of salmonella across 17 states linked to Italian-style meats.

Though a recall has not yet been issued, the CDC is advising people to not eat Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged uncured antipasto trays.

Trays include uncured salami, prosciutto, coppa or soppressata. They were sold nationwide and have “best by” dates on or before Feb. 11, 2022.

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK UPDATE: Do not eat, sell, or serve Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged uncured antipasto trays with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022. Latest info: https://t.co/K29bRrd7Gb. pic.twitter.com/0QUql8C2wC — CDC (@CDCgov) August 26, 2021

The CDC said if you aren’t sure of the brand of prepackaged Italian-style meats you have at home, throw them away. Don’t eat them.

In addition, wash items, containers and surfaces that may have come in contact with the products. Use hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

So far, 36 cases have been reported, and 12 people have been hospitalized.

The number of sickened people is likely higher because many people who get salmonella recover without seeking medical treatment.

No deaths have been reported.

Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramping six hours to six days after eating contaminated food.

Most people recover in four to seven days, but in older people, children and those with compromised immune systems, illnesses may be more severe and possibly life-threatening.

The CDC is continuing to investigate to see if other brands are linked to this outbreak.

