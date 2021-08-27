Horry County Schools, parents respond to state’s order to enforce face masks inside school buses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Your child will need to wear a mask on their school bus again, per an order from the South Carolina Department of Education.

In an order issued Thursday, the department says all school districts must comply with the order starting Monday. The department also says it will make sure buses have an adequate supply of masks.

If a student gets on the bus without a mask, drivers must offer them one.

However, the letter says schools can’t deny transportation to your child for not wearing a face covering.

The Department of Education says reinstating the face mask policy for students and staff members inside school buses is a necessary measure to take right now, based on the number of COVID-19 cases being reported by schools along with the Delta variant spreading in local communities

“Of course, Horry County Schools will comply with the order that we received from the South Carolina Department of Education,” said Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County School District.

Bourcier says if for anyone reason a student does not have a mask when boarding the bus, they will be provided one with the expectation the student will wear the covering while on the bus.

If parents felt the change is sudden, the district says it felt that way to them too.

“It came fast for us too,” said Bourcier. “We received the notification around 7:30 this morning. As soon as we were able to get in this morning, we were making notifications to our staff and our regional bus offices, as well as our employees and our public.”

Bourcier was asked how the school district plans to enforce the policy.

She referred WMBF News to the state’s letter, which states “no student should be denied transportation for failing to adhere to the CDC Order.”

WMBF News reached out to the department of education, requesting information on how school districts are expected to enforce the new policy. A representative referred our news team to a memo about Proviso 1.108, guidance and face coverings on school buses.

The education department said they were also asked if parents should be prepared for any type of mask mandate inside the school grounds. A spokesperson said the department “does not have the authority to set aside state law.”

