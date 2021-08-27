Submit a Tip
Horry County community group pushes for sidewalks along Holmestown Road

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - People in the Burgess community of Horry County are asking county leaders to install sidewalks along Holmestown Road.

It’s a project they’ve hoped to make a reality for years, and now a new source of money could be the key to making it happen.

“Sidewalks, I think, should’ve been put on Holmestown Road when the road was originally widened,” Al Jordan, president of the Greater Burgess Community Association said.

Jordan wrote a letter to Horry County leaders asking them to use funding from the American Rescue Plan for the project.

“The primary problem is it’s dangerous,” Jordan said of the road. “There’s people walking along in the grass there. There’s people trying to bicycle. And sometimes they get out in that middle lane, and it’s just really dangerous.”

Jordan isn’t the only person who’s noticed people walking along the busy road. Longtime Burgess resident Leroy Myers said it’s a frequent sight.

“At night time, people are walking. They don’t wear clothes that you can see. They wear dark clothes, and then it’s dark. And before you know it, you’ll be driving a car and you’ll be right up on them,” Myers said.

Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant said he has supported this project for years, but the funding has never been there.

He said a previous estimate several years ago projected the cost at around $6 million, but he said that likely would be higher now due to rising construction costs.

Jordan isn’t sure if the county will use the American Rescue Plan funding to finally take care of the issue, but he’s hoping for the best.

“We don’t know,” Jordan said. “But it seemed like a shot. You know? So that’s why we wrote the letter.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

