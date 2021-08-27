Grand Strand Humane Society picks temporary shelter location as it undergoes renovations, pest control

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society will have a new home at least for the next couple of months.

The animal rescue organization had been looking for a temporary location to move all of its animals after officials said there was a pest issue at the current location on Mr. Joe White Avenue. The city of Myrtle Beach also said that the current building has started to “deteriorate significantly.”

Jess Wnuk, the executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society, told WMBF News that they will be temporarily located at 4635 Factory Stores Boulevard, Suite N210. Wnuk said it’s a large suite across from Carolina Pottery at the Tanger Outlets along Highway 501.

She said they hope to be fully moved in by Sept. 3.

The lease on the suite ends Oct. 31, but Wnuk said she hopes they are out of that building before then and back in their original facility.

Wnuk added that they are doing half-price adoptions all weekend so that they can find more loving homes for animals before the move. The adoptions will be happening from noon to 6 p.m. at the current location at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue.

