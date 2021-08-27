Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Grand Strand Humane Society picks temporary shelter location as it undergoes renovations, pest control

Grand Strand Humane Society will temporarily locate to a facility near the Tanger Outlets on...
Grand Strand Humane Society will temporarily locate to a facility near the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 while it's original facility undergoes renovations and pest control
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society will have a new home at least for the next couple of months.

The animal rescue organization had been looking for a temporary location to move all of its animals after officials said there was a pest issue at the current location on Mr. Joe White Avenue. The city of Myrtle Beach also said that the current building has started to “deteriorate significantly.”

Jess Wnuk, the executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society, told WMBF News that they will be temporarily located at 4635 Factory Stores Boulevard, Suite N210. Wnuk said it’s a large suite across from Carolina Pottery at the Tanger Outlets along Highway 501.

She said they hope to be fully moved in by Sept. 3.

The lease on the suite ends Oct. 31, but Wnuk said she hopes they are out of that building before then and back in their original facility.

Wnuk added that they are doing half-price adoptions all weekend so that they can find more loving homes for animals before the move. The adoptions will be happening from noon to 6 p.m. at the current location at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Dudley is wishing everyone a happy National Dog Day and wants to give you all some very exciting news!!! All weekend -...

Posted by Grand Strand Humane Society on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ida forms, could become season’s first major hurricane
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Maryam Maria West
Conway woman accused of prescription drug fraud

Latest News

Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
.
McLeod Health doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shot needed
Deputies investigating pair of Thursday night shootings in Robeson County
We're heating up for the weekend and into the start of next week.
FIRST ALERT: Hot & dry weekend, even warmer next week