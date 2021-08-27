Georgetown County School District places McDonald Elementary in virtual learning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students at an elementary school in Georgetown County will be learning from home for a week.

The Georgetown County School District announced that starting Monday, McDonald Elementary School will be placed in virtual learning due to the number of COVID-19 cases at the school. Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Sept. 7 after the Labor Day holiday. The decision was made after consulting with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the state’s Department of Education.

According to the school district’s dashboard, there are 18 COVID-19 positive students and 155 students in quarantine. There are also seven positive staff members and seven in quarantine.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing the impact among our students and staff at McDonald Elementary. Increased numbers of COVID positive and quarantined employees have made it difficult to safely and adequately staff positions critical to the school’s operation,” the school district said in a post.

During the temporary virtual learning, students will use district-provided Chromebooks to complete their assignments.

The McDonald Elementary administration will provide more details for families on accessing assignments, engaging in virtual lessons and food pick-up schedules while students are learning from home.

