FIRST ALERT: Ida gains strength, forecast to be ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 hurricane before making landfall

Ida is gaining strength as it heads toward the Gulf Coast.

The hurricane is now forecasted to be a Category 4 before it makes landfall last Sunday along the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Ida forecast track as of 5 p.m. Friday (Source: WMBF Weather)

As of 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said the center of Hurricane Ida was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 83.2 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph and this general motion should continue until Ida reaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. A slower northward motion is forecast after Ida reaches the northern Gulf Coast.

On the forecast track, the center of Ida will pass over western Cuba during the next several hours, and then move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico later tonight and Saturday. Ida is forecast to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is anticipated while Ida moves over western Cuba this evening. Steady to rapid strengthening is expected when Ida moves over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Our new 'simulated satellite" product provides a look at how potentially powerful Ida may be near the time of landfall late Sunday along the LA coast. Impacts will be "potentially life threatening". @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/NgDaNq9rvr — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) August 27, 2021

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles. A wind gust to 46 mph has recently been reported on Cayo Largo, Cuba.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 mb.

Meanwhile, two chances of development continue in the Atlantic with tropical depressions possible by this weekend.

Just a little busy out there. Despite all the action, nothing appears to be a threat to the Carolinas. Whew! #SCwx @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/uNAozm9rbr — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) August 27, 2021

An elongated area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic about 600 miles east of Bermuda is producing showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development, however, a tropical depression could still form over the weekend. The system is expected to drift eastward today and Saturday, then accelerate northeastward on Sunday toward the central-north Atlantic. * The chance of development remains at 50% and 60% over the next two and five days.

A tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is producing limited showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is expected, however, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before it moves into an environment of stronger upper-level winds and slightly cooler waters. The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward today, then turn northward Saturday. Chances of development remain high at 70% over the next 48 hours and 80% over the next five days.

