FIRST ALERT: Ida continues to strengthen, forecast to become major hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A concerning trend continues to show rapid intensification over the Gulf of Mexico with Ida this weekend. We’re talking from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in just 36 hours.

Ida is still a tropical storm but is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by this weekend. (WMBF)

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Ida was located by weather radar on Grand Cayman near latitude 20.0 North, longitude 81.4 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph and this general motion should continue over the next few days.

Rapid intensification is expected over the weekend from a tropical storm to a major hurricane. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move away from the Cayman Islands this morning, pass near or over the Isle of Youth and western Cuba later today, and over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Saturday. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts, and additional steady to rapid strengthening is expected during the next few days. Ida is forecast to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two, and to be at or near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb. Grand Cayman Island recently reported a pressure of 1003 mb.

