FIRST ALERT: Hot & dry weekend, even warmer next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot weather arrives for the end of the week and we’re remaining rain-free for any weekend plans.

A mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. (WMBF)

Today is another hot day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb to the lower 90s inland and into the middle and upper 80s on the sand. The heat index will range from 96-100° today, making it feel humid! A stray storm is possible today but the best chances will remain well to the southwest.

We're dry with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. (WMBF)

High pressure will be parked over the Carolinas, bringing the dry weather along with plenty of heat. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 80s on the sand and lower 90s inland. The heat index will climb climb from 97-101° for both Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, stay hydrated. At least we won’t be dealing with any rain chances to ruin those weekend plans.

Highs will continue to climb into next week where highs will make a run for the low-mid 90s area wide. (WMBF)

The first part of next week will bring a heat wave with even warmer temperatures for Monday-Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 90s on the beach and the middle 90s inland! Highs will be hot and the heat index will range from 100-105° potentially next week. We’re holding onto a dry forecast with just a 20% chance of showers Wednesday next week. Of course, we will keep an eye on Ida in the Gulf. Tropical moisture could increase those rain chances mid-late week. For now, enjoy the dry time and stay cool.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.