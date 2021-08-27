Submit a Tip
Extra Point Scoreboard: Week One

WMBF Extra Point Logo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The new high school football season is getting into full swing, despite a number of cancellations across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Below are games scheduled for Friday night. This page will be updated as scores come in throughout the night.

  • Carolina Forest at Fort Dorchester
  • Green Sea Floyds at Blacksburg
  • Manning at South Florence
  • Cheraw at West Florence
  • Marion at Timmonsville
  • Scott’s Branch at Lake View
  • Waccamaw at Philip Simmons
  • McBee at Pee Dee Academy
  • Dillon Christian at Florence Christian
  • Carolina Academy at Northwood Academy

The following games were canceled for this week, including most scheduled matchups involving schools in Horry County:

  • St. James at Conway
  • Myrtle Beach at Dillon
  • Hannah-Pamplico at Hemingway
  • Andrews at Georgetown
  • Sumter at Socastee
  • Wilson at A.C. Flora
  • East Clarendon at Lake City
  • Latta at Andrew Jackson

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

