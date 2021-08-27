Extra Point Scoreboard: Week One

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The new high school football season is getting into full swing, despite a number of cancellations across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Below are games scheduled for Friday night. This page will be updated as scores come in throughout the night.

Carolina Forest at Fort Dorchester

Green Sea Floyds at Blacksburg

Manning at South Florence

Cheraw at West Florence

Marion at Timmonsville

Scott’s Branch at Lake View

Waccamaw at Philip Simmons

McBee at Pee Dee Academy

Dillon Christian at Florence Christian

Carolina Academy at Northwood Academy

The following games were canceled for this week, including most scheduled matchups involving schools in Horry County:

St. James at Conway

Myrtle Beach at Dillon

Hannah-Pamplico at Hemingway

Andrews at Georgetown

Sumter at Socastee

Wilson at A.C. Flora

East Clarendon at Lake City

Latta at Andrew Jackson

