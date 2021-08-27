Extra Point Scoreboard: Week One
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The new high school football season is getting into full swing, despite a number of cancellations across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Below are games scheduled for Friday night. This page will be updated as scores come in throughout the night.
- Carolina Forest at Fort Dorchester
- Green Sea Floyds at Blacksburg
- Manning at South Florence
- Cheraw at West Florence
- Marion at Timmonsville
- Scott’s Branch at Lake View
- Waccamaw at Philip Simmons
- McBee at Pee Dee Academy
- Dillon Christian at Florence Christian
- Carolina Academy at Northwood Academy
The following games were canceled for this week, including most scheduled matchups involving schools in Horry County:
- St. James at Conway
- Myrtle Beach at Dillon
- Hannah-Pamplico at Hemingway
- Andrews at Georgetown
- Sumter at Socastee
- Wilson at A.C. Flora
- East Clarendon at Lake City
- Latta at Andrew Jackson
