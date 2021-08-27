DHEC: Over 4,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C.; nearly 300 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s health agency announced thousands of new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control revealed on Friday that the latest data shows 4,650 confirmed cases and 25 confirmed deaths.

Of the cases, 282 were in Horry County, 167 in Florence County and 36 in Darlington County.

There were also three deaths in Horry County, two in Georgetown County, two in Darlington County and on in Florence County.

DHEC reports that 41,931 tests were done with a percent positive rate of 14.3%.

DHEC and leaders across the state are calling on people to get vaccinated to help curb the spread of the virus.

According to the vaccination dashboard, nearly 56% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 47.1% have completed the vaccination.

