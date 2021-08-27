Deputies investigating pair of Thursday night shootings in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred in the Pee Dee Thursday night.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the first incident at around 9 p.m. in the area of Alamac Village Drive in Lumberton. Deputies arriving on the scene found a 19-year-old man lying in the front yard after being shot.

The department then responded to the area of North Alford Road in St. Pauls at around 11:40 p.m. A 20-year-old was reportedly struck by gunfire while in a vehicle, and deputies said the shots were fired from a separate vehicle on the road.

Deputies said both of the shootings were unrelated.

Each victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word was provided on their condition as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

