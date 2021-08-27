Darlington County deputies seize over 8 pounds of marijuana, meth

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies seized over eight pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana after a drug raid at a Darlington County home.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies determined a large quantity of drugs was being shipped to a home off Wildcat Lane.

Deputies said they intercepted the shipment and executed a search warrant at the home, seizing additional drugs and recovering stolen property.

Eddie Lee Samuel (Source: DCSO)

Eddie Lee Samuel, 28, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Deputies said they seized the following:

About 4 pounds of methamphetamine, street value of $220,000

About 4.5 pounds of marijuana, street value of $30,000

About 1.2 ounces of psilocybin in a pack of edibles, street value $200

Samuel is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

