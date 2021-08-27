Darlington County deputies seize over 8 pounds of marijuana, meth
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies seized over eight pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana after a drug raid at a Darlington County home.
According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies determined a large quantity of drugs was being shipped to a home off Wildcat Lane.
Deputies said they intercepted the shipment and executed a search warrant at the home, seizing additional drugs and recovering stolen property.
Eddie Lee Samuel, 28, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Deputies said they seized the following:
- About 4 pounds of methamphetamine, street value of $220,000
- About 4.5 pounds of marijuana, street value of $30,000
- About 1.2 ounces of psilocybin in a pack of edibles, street value $200
Samuel is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.