Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

BBB warns of potential Venmo scam

Scammers are using the information found in Venmo’s public feed to steal usernames and profile...
Scammers are using the information found in Venmo’s public feed to steal usernames and profile pictures to create a fake account.(Source: CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Be cautious if you get an out-of-the-blue Venmo request from a friend claiming to need money.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a potential scam that impersonates real users of the Venmo app.

Scammers are using the information found in Venmo’s public feed to steal usernames and profile pictures to create a fake account.

Then they contact people whom the person had previously sent or received money, asking for a couple of hundred dollars to help buy groceries or gas because they lost their wallet.

The BBB warns this is just one of many potential cons of using digital wallet apps.

If you pay scammers using a digital wallet, you may not get reimbursed. According to the BBB, unlike credit cards, many digital wallet vendors will not shoulder the cost of fraud.

Tips to avoid scams using a digital wallet:

  • Always double-check with your friends before sending cash.
  • Keep your transactions private.
  • Use money transfer only with friends.
  • Enable additional security settings.
  • Link your money transfer app to a credit card for added protection.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ida forms, could become season’s first major hurricane
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Maryam Maria West
Conway woman accused of prescription drug fraud

Latest News

Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
Local veterans talk about Kabul attack
.
McLeod Health doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shot needed
A Wisconsin woman was in awe when she spotted a cow riding through a McDonald's drive-thru.
WATCH: Cow rides in McDonald’s drive-thru line
We're heating up for the weekend and into the start of next week.
FIRST ALERT: Hot & dry weekend, even warmer next week
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary