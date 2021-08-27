Aynor Middle School moving to distance learning as COVID-19 cases rise at school

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – Aynor Middle School announced on Friday it is moving to a distance learning model as COVID-19 cases rise at the school.

Horry County Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard shows there are 52 active student cases and five active staff cases at Aynor Middle School. There is one staff member in quarantine, but it’s not clear how many students are in quarantine since the district does not provide that information on the dashboards. During the HCS meeting on Monday, officials said they are looking at ways to keep track of the student quarantines.

“Our review of the district’s most current COVID-19 data indicate that Aynor Middle School’s ability to serve students has been negatively impacted both by the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of staff and student quarantines,” the school said in a post.

Starting on Monday, all Aynor Middle School students will transition to distance learning for a two-week period.

All Aynor Middle School employees who are not under quarantine will report to the school on Monday to perform their job responsibilities, according to the school.

During the two-week period of distance learning, all afterschool activities, including sprots, practices and/or club meetings are canceled.

Parents are also being told to call the Aynor Middle School cafeteria on Monday before 10 a.m. to request meals for the two-week period. The number for the cafeteria is 843-358-7100. Each order will include breakfasts and lunches.

The school stated that face-to-face learning will resume on Monday, Sept. 13.

