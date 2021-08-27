Submit a Tip
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack

A Gibbs High School graduate was killed in the Kabul airport attack that killed 13 Americans.
Ryan Knauss
Ryan Knauss(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 23-year-old Knoxville man was killed in the Kabul airport attack, his family told WVLT News Friday evening. Ryan Knauss was one of the 13 United States troops killed in the attack.

Knauss attended Gibbs High School before joining the Army, his grandmother said. She also said he enrolled right after his graduation.

The attack was carried out by two suicide bombers and gunmen, and also ended in the deaths of 60 Afghans. President Joe Biden promised to strike back at the extremists who killed the 13 Americans.

Knauss had only been in the country for a week before his death, and had previously spent nine months in Afghanistan, his grandmother said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement on Twitter about Knauss.

Congressman Tim Burchett also released a statement mourning the death of Knauss, saying he was a hero.

“Ryan gave his life outside that airport helping people he didn’t know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Knauss family is my prayers,” Rep. Burchett said in the statement.

United States Senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement Friday night.

“Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss of Knoxville was among those servicemembers killed during yesterday’s terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. Ryan embodies American heroism — saving people he had never met before, in the face of persistent evil,” she said. “We will never forget his sacrifice in service to his country. While no words could ever be enough, I join Tennesseans — and all Americans — in extending my deepest condolences to Ryan’s family. Chuck and I are praying for them during this time of unimaginable pain and loss.”

No local funeral arrangements have been made at this time, family members said. Knauss will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

