Advertisement

Thursday Jam with Quinn Cicala

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Meet local artist Quinn Cicala! He started playing the guitar when he was 14 years old and after that he started playing in bands.

He writes his songs and performed two of them for us from his album ‘Post Country’.

You can see Quinn perform at open mic night at Fresh Brewed Coffee House or check out where he will be on social media @cicalaband.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

