SLED files more charges in vulnerable adult abuse investigation at Pee Dee Regional Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division announced an additional arrest and more charges in an abuse investigation at Florence care center for vulnerable adults.

RELATED COVERAGE | SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County

SLED charged 63-year-old Jo Ann Graves with four additional counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult. She was previously charged in the case.

Arrest warrants show that she worked as a licensed practical nurse at the Pee Dee Regional Center.

Documents state that she was seen hitting victims in the face, head and arms multiple times. In one case she was accused of putting her foot on a victim’s head while the victim was on the floor.

Angelica Myers, 31, was also arrested and charged in the case. She faces one count of abuse of vulnerable adult and two counts of failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult.

Myers witnessed a victim being physically abused by another staff member and never reported it, according to arrest warrants.

Both Graves and Myers have posted bond and are out of jail.

Seven other women have been charged in connection to the investigation at the Pee Dee Regional Center.

The following women were charged following the SLED investigation:

Anne Joyce Hensley, 24 (abuse of vulnerable adult)

Aaliyah Devoiyah Kinlaw, 24 (abuse of vulnerable adult)

Jacqueline Williams, 70 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)

Wendy Jean-Etienne, 59 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)

Jean German, 56 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)

Amy McLean, 46 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)

Susan Gail Baker, 41 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)

From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy Jean-Etienne. From bottom left: Susan Baker, Amy McLean, Jean German (FCDC)

The SLED investigation was requested by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.