Myrtle Beach’s 9/11 memorial moved to new home at The Market Common
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s 9/11 memorial has a new home.
Previously located on 29th Avenue North, the memorial now stands at Warbird Park, just off Farrow Parkway in The Market Common, the city said.
The memorial features a steel beam from one of the World Trade Center towers and was donated to the Myrtle Beach community by retired New York City firefighters.
The city shared a video Thursday morning of crews moving the memorial to its new home.
A remembrance ceremony will be held at the memorial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
