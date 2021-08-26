Myrtle Beach’s 9/11 memorial moved to new home at The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s 9/11 memorial has a new home.

Previously located on 29th Avenue North, the memorial now stands at Warbird Park, just off Farrow Parkway in The Market Common, the city said.

The memorial features a steel beam from one of the World Trade Center towers and was donated to the Myrtle Beach community by retired New York City firefighters.

The city shared a video Thursday morning of crews moving the memorial to its new home.

A remembrance ceremony will be held at the memorial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

