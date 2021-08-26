Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach’s 9/11 memorial moved to new home at The Market Common

The Unity Memorial at its previous location at 29th Avenue North.
The Unity Memorial at its previous location at 29th Avenue North.(Source: WMBF News via Everett Short)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s 9/11 memorial has a new home.

Previously located on 29th Avenue North, the memorial now stands at Warbird Park, just off Farrow Parkway in The Market Common, the city said.

The memorial features a steel beam from one of the World Trade Center towers and was donated to the Myrtle Beach community by retired New York City firefighters.

The city shared a video Thursday morning of crews moving the memorial to its new home.

A remembrance ceremony will be held at the memorial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

