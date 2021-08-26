Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach High School cancels Friday football game due to quarantines, COVID-19

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another big football game has been canceled for Friday night.

The Myrtle Beach High School varsity football team announced on its Twitter page that the team is unable to travel to Dillon High School to play on Friday.

SPECIAL SECTION | High School Football Coverage

The team said the reason is that a large number of varsity football players have been quarantined or have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Twitter post, with the return of the JV team, they hope they will be able to play against St. James High School on Friday, Sept. 3.

The most recent data from the Horry County Schools COVID-19 dashboard shows there are eight COVID-19 cases among students at Myrtle Beach High School. HCS does not provide information on how many students are in quarantine but is working on a system to report that information.

