‘It’s never going to be over’: Mother of Zack Malinowski urges community to keep up search

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - A family is still searching for answers after their teenager disappeared eight years ago.

Zack Malinowski was last seen playing basketball at Aynor Park on Aug. 25, 2013. His mother, Melissa Jordan, says every day is just a bit harder than the last as she’s still hoping for some closure.

She said she’ll never stop searching until she can bring her son back home to say the goodbye she’s been denied for nearly a decade.

”He did mixed martial arts, and swimming was probably his favorite hobby,” said Jordan. “He really loved to swim and he loved the ocean and the beach.”

She also said one of his favorite hobbies was playing basketball - the thing he was last seen doing. Malinowski disappeared after telling his grandparents where he was going.

Jordan spent the day thinking about her son and everything he loved to do.

“It’s the constant not knowing, and feeling like everyone has to continue to search and try to find answers and it’s upsetting,” she said.

Jordan says she and the CUE Center for Missing Persons spent 16 straight days looking for any trace of Malinowski immediately after he disappeared.

That search still continues to this day.

“We even searched last year and many times for Zack,” said Monica Caison, the CUE Center’s founder. “We just haven’t gotten to the right place. We look at every search being successful because we’ve eliminated where he’s not, we just don’t know where he is.”

Caison has participated in countless searches with the Center for Missing Persons.

She says when searches go for as long as Malinowski’s has, it’s important to keep him in the public eye.

“The family was doing balloon releases and candlelight vigils and campaigning for him out there,” said Caison. “It’s sad that people have to market their missing loved one, treat it as a marketing campaign because you’ve got to keep that information out there.”

Jordan is willing to do whatever it takes to bring this now eight-year search to a close.

“It’s certainly never going to be over for me,” she said. “It’s harder today than the first day because at least you had hope then that he could come home.”

A suspect, Christopher Brown, is charged in connection to Malinowski’s disappearance. His case is still pending trial, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Another suspect’s charges have since been dropped.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

