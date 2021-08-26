Submit a Tip
Georgetown Co. investigators ask for clues in fatal double shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information in the killing of two people to come forward with information.

Ben Franklin Jr., 38, and Kiashia Aaliyah Green, 25, were fatally shot at a home on Sutton Road Monday night.

Green died at the scene of the Sutton Road shooting, which was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. Franklin died at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies said the victims were residents of the home where they were found.

There has been no word on possible suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 843-546-5102.

