Georgetown Co. asking for input on Waccamaw Neck flooding issues

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Stormwater Department says its Watershed Master Planning project is underway to address flooding and drainage system issues across the county.

Project leaders say the first phase will focus on the Waccamaw Neck of the county.

Stormwater Department Division Manager Tracy Jones says they are using a public information mapping tool to analyze drainage issues, land use, soil characteristics and areas that have flooding issues.

First, nearby residents will use a department-sponsored website to drop a pin on a specific location on a map.

From there, residents will specify the issue of concern depending on whether there is a flooding, drainage, sink hole, or erosion issue.

Jones says residents will be able to explain details of the problem, and upload pictures and videos. She adds that all personal information will stay anonymous.

This is phase one of the county’s master plan and Jones says it has been funded by Georgetown County’s Stormwater Utility Fee.

Jones says the online mapping tool will be open until October.

The county has chosen the contractor Thomas & Hutton for the project and Jones says the group will provide a prioritized list of improvements. Georgetown County will be able to use the list to seek funding through not only federal and state grants, but also stormwater utility fee funding.

Jones says phase one of the County’s Watershed Master Plan Project plans to be completed by the end of this year.

That said, she estimates the entire Watershed Master Plan project will likely be a multi-phase and multi-year process.

