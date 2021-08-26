Five-vehicle crash closes N. Highway 701 in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes as crews work a multi-vehicle crash in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the five-vehicle crash on N. Highway 701 and Morgan Road shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The roadway is currently closed to traffic.

There are no reported injuries, according to officials.

Loris Fire and Tabor City Fire assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.