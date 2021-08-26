Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Five-vehicle crash closes N. Highway 701 in Loris

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes as crews work a multi-vehicle crash in Loris.
Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes as crews work a multi-vehicle crash in Loris.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes as crews work a multi-vehicle crash in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the five-vehicle crash on N. Highway 701 and Morgan Road shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The roadway is currently closed to traffic.

There are no reported injuries, according to officials.

Loris Fire and Tabor City Fire assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Michael Harris
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot
High School Football
Over 10 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games canceled this week
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19

Latest News

Crews are the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Carolina Forest area.
One sent to hospital after five-vehicle crash in Carolina Forest
A vehicle collided with a utility pole in Galivants Ferry on Wednesday, leaving two people hurt.
Vehicle collides with utility pole in Galivants Ferry, 2 hurt
Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving...
New law targeting slow left lane drivers in SC goes into effect soon
The Pine Lakes neighborhood is one of the oldest in Myrtle Beach.
Granddaddy Drive near Pine Lakes Golf Course closed through July 29