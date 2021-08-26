Fitness Fun with Derrion: AdventureFit

Submit a Tip
By Derrion Henderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) -AdventureFit is a place for all levels!

They offer open gym, corrective exercise program, personal training, functional fitness group class, barbell and stretch & tone.

AdvetnureFit loves seeing people start fitness at a young age and they just started teen fitness classes. This class will happen in the afternoons so they can come after school.

Let’s put in some work and learn what they are all about!

