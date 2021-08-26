Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ida forms, could become season’s first major hurricane

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Nine has become more organized and has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ida.

Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft data indicate that the depression has strengthened to Tropical Storm Ida. The maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 40 mph with higher gusts.

Latest info.
Latest info.(WMBF)

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Ida was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 79.8 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph, and this general motion should continue over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of the storm will pass near or over the Cayman Islands tonight, the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Friday, and over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The storm is expected to become a hurricane when it is near western Cuba or over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Additional strengthening is likely over the Gulf of Mexico, and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.

Forecast track
Forecast track(WMBF)

The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf coast at or near major hurricane intensity on Sunday, where there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast of Louisiana. Storm Surge and Hurricane watches will likely be issued for a portion of this area later tonight or Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
High School Football
Over 10 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games canceled this week
Michael Harris
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot
Richard Spiegel
Warrant: Suspected sexual relationship between teacher’s aide, student happened at Murrells Inlet gas station

Latest News

Turning hotter early next week.
FIRST ALERT: Hot and dry through the weekend
Summer heat, dry pattern arrives
Summer heat, dry pattern arrives
Summer heat, dry pattern arrives
The summer heat continues
FIRST ALERT: Summer heat continues to build this week