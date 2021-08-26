FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression expected to form later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All eyes are on a system in the Caribbean becoming better organized this morning. What will likely become Ida by later this week/weekend continues to become better organized 150 miles south of Jamaica.

The chance of development is high at 90% and a tropical depression is likely to form. (WMBF)

Environmental conditions remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, reaching the Cayman Islands tonight and western Cuba and the Yucatan Channel Friday and Friday night. Given the recent developmental trends, Tropical Storm Warnings for the Cayman Islands and western Cuba could be required later this morning, and an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon.

Here's a look at the models through Monday. (WMBF)

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and flooding are possible over portions of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands today and tonight, and will likely spread across Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday. The system is expected to enter into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and continue moving northwestward toward the central or northwestern U.S. Gulf coast, potentially bringing dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle by Sunday and Monday. However, uncertainty in the system’s exact track and intensity remains large since the low is just beginning to form. Interests in these areas should closely monitor the progress of this system and ensure they have their hurricane plans in place. The chance of development remains high at 90% and Ida will likely be named from this system.

2. A trough of low pressure located over the central Atlantic about 600 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be generally conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves slowly eastward at 5 to 10 mph. The chance of development is at 40% over the next two days and 70% over the next five days.

The chance of development remains high with a 70% chance of development over the next five days. (WMBF)

3. A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear a little more conducive for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend while the system moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Upper-level winds could become less conducive for development by early next week. The chance of development is at 40% over the next two days and 50% over the next five days.

There is a medium chance of development at 40% and 50% over the next two and five days. (WMBF)

