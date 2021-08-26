Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Summer heat, dry pattern arrives

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As rain chances lower over the next seven days, the heat will begin to climb late this week and into the weekend.

It's going to be another warm day!
It's going to be another warm day!(WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. For once, we are dry today with no rain chances in the forecast at all. Take advantage of this weather but stay hydrated if you plan to be outside for longer periods today.

More clouds will work in with a 20% chance of an isolated shower for Friday.
More clouds will work in with a 20% chance of an isolated shower for Friday.(WMBF)

The atmosphere continues to dry out through the weekend, keeping only one slight rain chance in the forecast on Friday when a few more clouds arrive. Even then, majority of us will stay dry on Friday with highs in the mid-upper 80s once again.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend.
Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend.(WMBF)

Temperatures will slowly climb each afternoon this week. Coastal areas top out in the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible inland. Expect the heat index to approach 100° as the summertime mugginess lingers.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Michael Harris
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
High School Football
Over 10 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games canceled this week
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19

Latest News

The summer heat continues
FIRST ALERT: Summer heat continues to build this week
There is a high chance of development with this system and a tropical depression is expected to...
FIRST ALERT: Two systems expected to become tropical depressions later this week
Trending drier and warmer to end the week
Trending drier and warmer to end the week
Trending drier and warmer to end the week