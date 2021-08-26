FIRST ALERT: Summer heat, dry pattern arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As rain chances lower over the next seven days, the heat will begin to climb late this week and into the weekend.

It's going to be another warm day! (WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. For once, we are dry today with no rain chances in the forecast at all. Take advantage of this weather but stay hydrated if you plan to be outside for longer periods today.

More clouds will work in with a 20% chance of an isolated shower for Friday. (WMBF)

The atmosphere continues to dry out through the weekend, keeping only one slight rain chance in the forecast on Friday when a few more clouds arrive. Even then, majority of us will stay dry on Friday with highs in the mid-upper 80s once again.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend. (WMBF)

Temperatures will slowly climb each afternoon this week. Coastal areas top out in the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible inland. Expect the heat index to approach 100° as the summertime mugginess lingers.

