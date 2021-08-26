Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Discussing school mask mandate, man strips at board meeting to illustrate point

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (CNN) - A man tried to make a point on mask mandates by stripping down to his boxers.

The incident happened at a Dripping Springs Independent School District board meeting on Monday.

James Akers, who said he has a child in the district’s high school, took the mic during the open session to express his thoughts.

He said at work they make him wear a jacket, and he hates it. That’s when he started taking off his clothes piece by piece.

When he got down to his boxers, two security guards were standing close to him.

The moderator told him to put his pants back on if he wanted to comment.

Instead, Akers collected his clothes and returned to the audience.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Michael Harris
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot
High School Football
Over 10 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games canceled this week
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19

Latest News

ESPN is canceling Rachel Nichols’ show “The Jump” and pulling her off NBA programming.
ESPN taking Rachel Nichols off its NBA programming
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US says up to 1,500 Americans await airlift as threats grow
The chance of development is high at 90% and a tropical depression is likely to form.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression expected to form later today
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Report: Evidence of extensive corrosion in collapsed condo