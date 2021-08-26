Submit a Tip
Dining With Dockery: Grand Strand Brewing Company

Grand Strand Brewing Company
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to downtown Myrtle Beach to try out the food at Grand Strand Brewing Company. You’ve had their beer but have you had their food?

Andrew samples some favorites and new items you can try out next week at their special event! For a look at the interview, you can watch the entire interview above.

If you want to find out more about the Grand Strand Brewing Company, you can visit their website here or like their Facebook page.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

