Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC confirms over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 48 additional deaths

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 3,259 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 574,990 and confirmed deaths to 9,148, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 188 new confirmed cases and one additional death. Florence County saw 73 new confirmed cases and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 27,573 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 15.8%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

CLICK HERE for a vaccination location near you.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Michael Harris
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot
High School Football
Over 10 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games canceled this week
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19

Latest News

High School Football
Myrtle Beach High School cancels Friday football game due to quarantines, COVID-19
A man commented on mask mandates at a school board stripped down to his boxers to illustrate a...
Man takes off clothes while commenting on school mask mandate to make point
A group of firefighters stepped up for their coworker, hospitalized with COVID-19, by escorting...
Firefighters escort hospitalized coworker's daughter to first day of kindergarten
DHEC expresses doubt on its' ability to create statewide mask mandate
DHEC expresses doubt on its ability to create statewide mask mandate