Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dare Danyel: Trying out new attractions at Rockin’ Jump

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Rockin’ Jump has added new attractions to the park.

You can now try the new ninja course, warped wall, wipe out, aerial skills, fidget ladder and drop zone.

Rockin’ Jump is open 7 days a week and has 12 attractions. They offer memberships, birthday parties, camps and more.

The challenge for Danyel this week was to try out some of the new attractions!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Michael Harris
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot
High School Football
Over 10 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games canceled this week
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19

Latest News

gst
Fitness Fun with Derrion: AdventureFit
gst
Show close at Rockin' Jump
gst
Jump around at Rockin’ Jump in Myrtle Beach
kids programs
Kids programs at Rockin' Jump