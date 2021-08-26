Dare Danyel: Trying out new attractions at Rockin’ Jump

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Rockin’ Jump has added new attractions to the park.

You can now try the new ninja course, warped wall, wipe out, aerial skills, fidget ladder and drop zone.

Rockin’ Jump is open 7 days a week and has 12 attractions. They offer memberships, birthday parties, camps and more.

The challenge for Danyel this week was to try out some of the new attractions!

