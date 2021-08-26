Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office releases name of victim in deadly Myrtle Beach stabbing

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner’s office identified a man who was killed in a stabbing last week in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 38-year-old Freddie Matthews Jr. died at the hospital after being stabbed last Tuesday along Dunbar Street.

Ismail Omar Dickerson, 43, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested in the case and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Ismail Omar Dickerson
Ismail Omar Dickerson(MBPD)

Due to the severity of the charges, a circuit court judge will set bond in the case.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

