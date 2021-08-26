Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner’s office identifies 60-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner’s office released the name of a man who was found shot and killed in a Myrtle Beach parking lot.

Horry County Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 60-year-old Paul Connors of Murrells Inlet.

Officers were initially called on Sunday night to the Casa Marina Apartments on 28th Avenue North after a man who was found unresponsive with a “severe, unknown type injury” and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Connors later died due to his injuries.

Michael Harris, 32, of Myrtle Beach was arrested in the case and faces several charges including murder, armed robbery and trafficking meth.

A bond hearing was held for Harris on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the severity of the charges, his bond will be set by a circuit court judge.

Michael Harris
Michael Harris(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
High School Football
Over 10 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games canceled this week
Michael Harris
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot
Richard Spiegel
Warrant: Suspected sexual relationship between teacher’s aide, student happened at Murrells Inlet gas station

Latest News

Coroner’s office releases name of victim in deadly Myrtle Beach stabbing
Jo Ann Graves, Angelica Myers
SLED files more charges in vulnerable adult abuse investigation at Pee Dee Regional Center
Maryam Maria West
Conway woman accused of prescription drug fraud
Shelby Francis Makaley Ashby
Deputies: 2 in custody in connection to missing man’s death