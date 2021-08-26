Coroner’s office identifies 60-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner’s office released the name of a man who was found shot and killed in a Myrtle Beach parking lot.

Horry County Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 60-year-old Paul Connors of Murrells Inlet.

Officers were initially called on Sunday night to the Casa Marina Apartments on 28th Avenue North after a man who was found unresponsive with a “severe, unknown type injury” and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Connors later died due to his injuries.

Michael Harris, 32, of Myrtle Beach was arrested in the case and faces several charges including murder, armed robbery and trafficking meth.

A bond hearing was held for Harris on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the severity of the charges, his bond will be set by a circuit court judge.

Michael Harris (Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.