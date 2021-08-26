Submit a Tip
Coroner: 79-year-old fatally struck by vehicle near CCU

(KFDA)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials said a 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle near the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Aug. 20 at around 5:10 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 at University Boulevard.

A 2012 Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on Highway 501 and attempted to turn right onto University Boulevard, Lee said. He added the vehicle struck a pedestrian that was lying in the roadway.

The Horry Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 79-year-old Lawrence Cheesbrough, of Conway.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

